Red Wings' Harri Sateri: Skates off with victory
Sateri allowed two goals on 31 shots in Sunday's 3-2 road win over the Penguins.
An interesting fact regarding Sateri is that he didn't make his NHL debut until last season, four days after his 28th birthday. The Finn was with the Panthers at the time, ultimately recording a 4-4-0 record, 2.92 GAA and .911 save percentage. Sateri is a relative unknown in fantasy circles, but he could potentially make some noise if Jimmy Howard and/or Jonathan Bernier sustain injuries this season and the Wings find themselves in need of an emergency goalie.
More News
-
Red Wings' Harri Sateri: Gets starting nod Sunday•
-
Red Wings' Harri Sateri: Steady in preseason debut•
-
Red Wings' Harri Sateri: Garners one-year deal•
-
Red Wings' Harri Sateri: Bound for Hockeytown•
-
Panthers' Harri Sateri: Returns to minor league•
-
Panthers' Harri Sateri: Slated for backup duty in Florida•
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...