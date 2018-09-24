Sateri allowed two goals on 31 shots in Sunday's 3-2 road win over the Penguins.

An interesting fact regarding Sateri is that he didn't make his NHL debut until last season, four days after his 28th birthday. The Finn was with the Panthers at the time, ultimately recording a 4-4-0 record, 2.92 GAA and .911 save percentage. Sateri is a relative unknown in fantasy circles, but he could potentially make some noise if Jimmy Howard and/or Jonathan Bernier sustain injuries this season and the Wings find themselves in need of an emergency goalie.