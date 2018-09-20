Red Wings' Harri Sateri: Steady in preseason debut
Sateri allowed one goal on 15 shots to the Penguins on Wednesday. He split time with starter Jimmy Howard, but nabbed a 3-2 overtime win at home.
Sateri is shaping up to be Detroit's No. 3 goalie on the organizational depth chart behind Howard and Jonathan Bernier.
More News
-
Red Wings' Harri Sateri: Garners one-year deal•
-
Red Wings' Harri Sateri: Bound for Hockeytown•
-
Panthers' Harri Sateri: Returns to minor league•
-
Panthers' Harri Sateri: Slated for backup duty in Florida•
-
Panthers' Harri Sateri: Headed back to minors•
-
Panthers' Harri Sateri: Loses to Kings in Sunrise•
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...