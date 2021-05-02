site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: red-wings-hayden-verbeek-moved-to-taxi-squad-439176 | sport: hockey | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nhl/reg/free/stories
Red Wings' Hayden Verbeek: Moved to taxi squad
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Verbeek was reassigned to Detroit's taxi squad Sunday.
Verbeek has frequently served as emergency depth on the taxi squad, but he's yet to make his NHL debut.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Stories
Jon Litterine
• 5 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Shawn Hutchinson
• 6 min read