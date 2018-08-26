Red Wings' Henrik Zetterberg: 2018-19 campaign in doubt

Zetterberg (back) likely won't be ready for the regular season and could miss the entire 2018-19 season, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

More unfortunate news on Zetterberg's health, as it appears more likely by the day that the 37-year-old will miss the entire upcoming season. Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill also said that if Zetterberg is unable to suit up, Andreas Athanasiou will slot into the third-line center role behind Dylan Larkin and Frans Nielsen. Zetterberg's health situation is certainly something that will be closely monitored heading into training camp.