Red Wings' Henrik Zetterberg: Aiming to play Friday
Zetterberg (neck) is hoping to suit up for Friday's preseason home contest against the Maple Leafs, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Captain Zetterberg is dealing with a kink in his neck. If he doesn't suit up for this next exhibition contest, then Saturday's game -- another home draw versus the Buds -- will be his last chance to get on the ice against an opponent before the regular season gets underway. Fortunately, this doesn't sound like too serious of a situation, so fantasy owners shouldn't change their draft approach to Big Z at this time.
More News
-
Red Wings' Henrik Zetterberg: Out Monday•
-
Red Wings' Henrik Zetterberg: Has ailing neck, out Saturday•
-
Red Wings' Henrik Zetterberg: Sets record straight regarding playing future•
-
Red Wings' Henrik Zetterberg: Unlikely to finish out contract•
-
Red Wings' Henrik Zetterberg: Unsurprising keeper for Winged Wheel•
-
Red Wings' Henrik Zetterberg: Closes out barn in style•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...