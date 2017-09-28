Red Wings' Henrik Zetterberg: Aiming to play Friday

Zetterberg (neck) is hoping to suit up for Friday's preseason home contest against the Maple Leafs, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Captain Zetterberg is dealing with a kink in his neck. If he doesn't suit up for this next exhibition contest, then Saturday's game -- another home draw versus the Buds -- will be his last chance to get on the ice against an opponent before the regular season gets underway. Fortunately, this doesn't sound like too serious of a situation, so fantasy owners shouldn't change their draft approach to Big Z at this time.