Red Wings' Henrik Zetterberg: Back in action Friday

Zetterberg (neck) will be on the ice against the Maple Leafs in Friday's exhibition home contest, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.

This will be the preseason debut for Zetterberg. It probably isn't mission critical for the star winger entering his 15th season to draw into live action, but then again, his veteran presence and infectious leadership has got to be a major boon to the younger players hoping to make an impact with the Wings this year.