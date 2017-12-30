Red Wings' Henrik Zetterberg: Brushes twine in shootout win

Zetterberg potted an even-strength goal in Friday's 3-2 shootout win over the Rangers at home.

The captain had no such luck on his shootout attempt, but at least he converted where it matters most for his fantasy shareholders. Zetterberg has kicked it up a notch in December, adding two goals and eight helpers through 11 games. Depending on your league size, the proven commodity may even be a free agent, so check the wire to see if he's available if you need help at the center spot.