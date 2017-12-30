Red Wings' Henrik Zetterberg: Brushes twine in shootout win
Zetterberg potted an even-strength goal in Friday's 3-2 shootout win over the Rangers at home.
The captain had no such luck on his shootout attempt, but at least he converted where it matters most for his fantasy shareholders. Zetterberg has kicked it up a notch in December, adding two goals and eight helpers through 11 games. Depending on your league size, the proven commodity may even be a free agent, so check the wire to see if he's available if you need help at the center spot.
More News
-
Red Wings' Henrik Zetterberg: Heater continues with three helpers•
-
Red Wings' Henrik Zetterberg: Two apples keep point streak alive•
-
Red Wings' Henrik Zetterberg: Finally scores for struggling Wings•
-
Red Wings' Henrik Zetterberg: Vocal after drubbing from Habs•
-
Red Wings' Henrik Zetterberg: Mired in cold stretch•
-
Red Wings' Henrik Zetterberg: Talks more about future•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...