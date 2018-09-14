Red Wings' Henrik Zetterberg: Career over

Zetterberg (chronic back pain) is retiring, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

The announcement came from Red Wings general manager Ken Holland. Zetterberg had been dealing with chronic back pain this offseason and had made little progress in his recovery bid. As a result, the soon-to-be 38-year-old will hang up the skates for good (but will spend the 2018-19 season on LTIR). Zetterberg finishes his NHL career with 1082 games played, tallying 960 points along the way and also winning a Stanley Cup in 2007-08. Detroit must now decide who their next captain will be, with Dylan Larkin's name being the first that comes to mind.