Red Wings' Henrik Zetterberg: Collects two helpers to help top Pens

Zetterberg recorded two assists, two shots and a plus-2 rating during Sunday's 4-1 win over Pittsburgh.

The veteran now has a goal, nine assists and 17 shots while logging 20:39 of ice time (3:10 on the power play) through his past eight games. While he'll likely need a prolonged offensive surge to match last season's 68 points, he's currently providing serviceable numbers in most settings. Additionally, Zetterberg's go-to offensive role and recent form are both encouraging for his value moving forward.