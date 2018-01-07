Red Wings' Henrik Zetterberg: Expected to be active Sunday
Zetterberg (undisclosed) missed practice Saturday, but he's still expected to be in the lineup against the Lightning on Sunday evening, MLive.com reports.
Detroit's captain has compiled one goal and three helpers to complement a plus-3 rating over his team's four-game winning streak. His ailment -- whatever it might be -- isn't considered to be serious, and we fully expect the leader will do all he can to inflict damage on the league's top offensive team.
