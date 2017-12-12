Red Wings' Henrik Zetterberg: Finally scores for struggling Wings

Zetterberg was the lone goal-scorer for the Red Wings in Monday's 2-1 overtime home loss to the Panthers.

Zetterberg hadn't scored in 22 straight contests before lighting the lamp at even strength Monday. The captain's only picked up five goals on 68 shots this season, and he's on pace for his lowest shots-on-goal output since the 2013-14 campaign, when he was limited to 45 games. A consummate professional who wears the leadership hat as well as anyone, Zetterberg needs to get more shots to fall and drastically increase his assist total -- he's only at 12 so far -- to regain the trust of his fantasy owners.