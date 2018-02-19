Red Wings' Henrik Zetterberg: Finds back of net in loss to Buds
Zetterberg deposited an even-strength goal in Sunday's 3-2 home loss to the Maple Leafs.
This was only the eighth goal of the season for Zetterberg, who entered the game with a paltry shooting percentage of 2.8 through the first 19 games this year. While the captain may be losing confidence in his shot, he does have 32 assists to keep him relevant in plenty of fantasy leagues.
