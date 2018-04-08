Red Wings' Henrik Zetterberg: Finishes campaign with three-game point streak

Zetterberg scored a goal and added a power-play assist during Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Islanders.

The veteran finished off the campaign with a goal and five assists during a three-game point streak. Zetterberg suited up for all 82 games for the third consecutive season, and his 11 tallies and 45 helpers were serviceable fantasy marks in deeper settings. However, his 6.1 shooting percentage tied his career-low mark, and he's probably not suited to log top minutes on a winning team anymore. While the 37-year-old forward is signed through the 2020-21 season at a $6,083,333 salary, it wouldn't be a complete shock if he didn't play out the pact.