Red Wings' Henrik Zetterberg: Goes off for four points
Zetterberg chipped in a goal and three assists (one on the power play) to complement a plus-2 rating in Friday's 7-6 overtime road loss to the Islanders.
This was the second four-point performance for Zetterberg this season. Chopping through the Islanders zone has been an easy task for most teams since the injury bug has decimated New York's blueliners, including shot-blocking maven Calvin de Haan (shoulder), but credit Detroit's captain for playing far superior to John Tavares -- who wound up with a minus-4 rating despite notching a pair of helpers.
