Red Wings' Henrik Zetterberg: Has ailing neck, out Saturday
Zetterberg is dealing with a kink in his neck, which will prevent him from suiting up Saturday versus the Bruins, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.
The Red Wings are looking for their first preseason win having already played two games, and the last thing this team needs is an injury to its captain. A kink in the neck does not sound all that bad, but we won't know for sure until the team has a chance to put him through more testing. Consider him day-to-day for now, knowing his next chance to lace up for a preseason contest will be Monday versus Pittsburgh.
More News
-
Red Wings' Henrik Zetterberg: Sets record straight regarding playing future•
-
Red Wings' Henrik Zetterberg: Unlikely to finish out contract•
-
Red Wings' Henrik Zetterberg: Unsurprising keeper for Winged Wheel•
-
Red Wings' Henrik Zetterberg: Closes out barn in style•
-
Red Wings' Henrik Zetterberg: Dials in 900th point Thursday•
-
Red Wings' Henrik Zetterberg: Captain strikes again Friday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...