Red Wings' Henrik Zetterberg: Has ailing neck, out Saturday

Zetterberg is dealing with a kink in his neck, which will prevent him from suiting up Saturday versus the Bruins, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.

The Red Wings are looking for their first preseason win having already played two games, and the last thing this team needs is an injury to its captain. A kink in the neck does not sound all that bad, but we won't know for sure until the team has a chance to put him through more testing. Consider him day-to-day for now, knowing his next chance to lace up for a preseason contest will be Monday versus Pittsburgh.