Red Wings' Henrik Zetterberg: Has at least one more year in him

Zetterberg will play at least one more season, the Detroit Free Press reports.

Detroit's captain has three years remaining on a 12-year, $73 million contract extension that he signed in January of 2009, but Zetterberg had been non-committal regarding his return after the Wings were eliminated from playoff contention for the second straight season. A fierce competitor, 'Z' finished with 11 goals on 180 shots this past season for his weakest scoring output since the lockout-shortened 2012-13 campaign, though he did bag 45 apples to complement 18 power-play points to keep him relevant in the fantasy realm. Michigan native Dylan Larkin is the favorite to succeed Zetterberg as team captain when the latter is ready to hang up his skates for good.