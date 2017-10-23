Red Wings' Henrik Zetterberg: Having trouble in own zone
Zetterberg has posted a pair of assists to counter a minus-5 rating over his team's active four-game losing streak.
Detroit's captain hasn't looked like himself defensively of late, but he's still getting plenty of rubber on net -- 12 shots over this cold funk, offering a bit of a consolation prize for his fantasy owners. The eventual return of Andreas Athanasiou, who recently ended his contract holdout, should alleviate pressure on the team as a whole, but it's Big Z's job to consistently lead by example.
