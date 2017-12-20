Red Wings' Henrik Zetterberg: Heater continues with three helpers

Zetterberg registered three assists and a plus-2 rating through 23:21 of ice time during Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Islanders.

Zetterberg now sports a four-game point streak with a goal and six assists. He continues to hold off Father Time and is now up to a respectable 23 points through 33 games. It'll probably be difficult to approach last season's 17 goals and 51 assists, but the Detroit captain is still a serviceable asset in plenty of fantasy settings.