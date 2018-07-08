Red Wings' Henrik Zetterberg: In danger of missing season

Zetterberg is dealing with a back issue and the Red Wings are not entirely confident that he will play in the upcoming season, MLive.com reports.

Despite this development, we wouldn't think about making any sudden fantasy moves involving Big Z. The Red Wings captain told reporters after the season that he intends to play at least one more year, but if not, he'll reportedly go on long-term injured reserve to provide the club with more cap space. Speedster Dylan Larkin is expected to emerge as the chief leader of the Original Six club when Zetterberg -- who's considered one of the franchise's best players to ever hit the ice -- ultimately decides to call it a career.