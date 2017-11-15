Red Wings' Henrik Zetterberg: Mired in cold stretch
Zetterberg has recorded just two assists with a minus-5 rating over his last 10 games.
The Red Wings need the captain to elevate his offensive game; they've gone 4-5-1 during his cold stretch and three of the next five opponents currently have winning records. Big Z is also hurting fantasy owners seeking heavy power-play totals, as just two of his 11 points through 18 games have been recorded with the man advantage and his average ice time (2:18) in that special teams situation has trimmed every year since 2012-13.
