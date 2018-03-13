Red Wings' Henrik Zetterberg: Notches two points

Zetterberg tallied a goal and added an assist against the Sharks in a 5-3 loss Monday.

Though the 37-year-old has 36 assists in 69 games, which is plenty impressive for a player of his age, the Swede only has 10 goals. Though he's still playing a fair amount of minutes, he's averaged 19:46 per game in ice time, the production isn't quite what it was in his prime. However, at least he can still help fantasy owners on the power play. Hank has 15 points with the extra man.