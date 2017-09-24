Red Wings' Henrik Zetterberg: Out Monday
Zetterberg (neck) will sit out Monday's preseason game against Pittsburgh, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.
Having already missed Saturday's matchup with Boston, the Red Wings seem to be playing it safe when it comes to their captain's health with head coach Jeff Blashill stating that he only hopes that Zetterberg can get in to one more preseason game before Opening Night against Minnesota on Oct. 5. Expect the team to give further updates on Zetterberg as the season approaches.
