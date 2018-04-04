Red Wings' Henrik Zetterberg: Picks up three assists Tuesday
Zetterberg notched three assists, two of them on the power play, in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Blue Jackets.
The 37-year-old isn't the offensive force he used to be -- his 10 career goals this season is a career low -- but Zetterberg has still scored at least 50 points in each of the last four seasons, and he's now passed Sergei Fedorov for fifth place on the Red Wings' all-time career points list.
