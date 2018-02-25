Red Wings' Henrik Zetterberg: Positioned among franchise's top players

Zetterberg lit the lamp on the power play in Saturday's 3-1 home win over the Hurricanes. According to the Associated Press, the captain has tied Red Wings Hall of Famer Ted Lindsay for career goals at 335 apiece.

That's elite company for Zetterberg, who has proudly represented the Red Wings through the good times and the bad. As noted in this latest report, when it comes to Detroit legends, only Gordie Howe, Steve Yzerman, Sergei Federov and Alex Delvecchio have more career goals than the 37-year-old Swede, who has three years left on a contract valued at $6.08 million annually.