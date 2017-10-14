Red Wings' Henrik Zetterberg: Records four-point night versus VGK
Zetterberg posted a goal and four points in a 6-3 victory against the Golden Knights on Friday.
The veteran picked up the primary assist on both the game-tying and winning goals in the third period after posting a goal and an assist in the first 40 minutes. Zetterberg may not have the speed he once had, but the 37-year-old can still set up teammates with aplomb. Last season, he had 51 assists, which were his most since 2010-11. He has four helpers through the first five games this season, and despite recently playing his 1,000th game, owners don't need to worry much about injuries catching up to his veteran body. Zetterberg has played 82 games each of the last two years.
More News
-
Red Wings' Henrik Zetterberg: Secures second goal•
-
Red Wings' Henrik Zetterberg: Turnover prone Friday•
-
Red Wings' Henrik Zetterberg: Back in action Friday•
-
Red Wings' Henrik Zetterberg: Aiming to play Friday•
-
Red Wings' Henrik Zetterberg: Out Monday•
-
Red Wings' Henrik Zetterberg: Has ailing neck, out Saturday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...