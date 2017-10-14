Red Wings' Henrik Zetterberg: Records four-point night versus VGK

Zetterberg posted a goal and four points in a 6-3 victory against the Golden Knights on Friday.

The veteran picked up the primary assist on both the game-tying and winning goals in the third period after posting a goal and an assist in the first 40 minutes. Zetterberg may not have the speed he once had, but the 37-year-old can still set up teammates with aplomb. Last season, he had 51 assists, which were his most since 2010-11. He has four helpers through the first five games this season, and despite recently playing his 1,000th game, owners don't need to worry much about injuries catching up to his veteran body. Zetterberg has played 82 games each of the last two years.