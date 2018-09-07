Red Wings' Henrik Zetterberg: Schedules appointment with back specialist

Zetterberg will meet with the back specialist that performed surgery on the venerable forward in 2014, Helene St. James of The Detroit Free Press reports.

While it's been reported ad nauseam that Zetterberg will miss all of training camp and the start of the 2018-19 season, the captain's teammates in Detroit are still holding out hope that Big Z will be able to find solutions to his chronic back trouble.

