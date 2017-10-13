Play

Red Wings' Henrik Zetterberg: Secures second goal

Zetterberg went five-hole on Louis Domingue in Thursday's 4-2 road win over the Coyotes.

The captain chased down a loose puck in front of the cage and buried his second goal of the season. Big Z has recorded a point in three of the first four games and is averaging 21:14 of ice time to boot.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories