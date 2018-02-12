Red Wings' Henrik Zetterberg: Sets up goal in narrow win

Zetterberg recorded an assist Sunday, helping the Red Wings skate away with a 5-4 overtime road win over the Capitals.

The captain extended his point streak to three games with the second-period apple on an Anthony Mantha goal. Zetterberg needs just one more goal or helper for 40 points on the season, but with the way his season has gone -- only seven tallies on a career-low shooting percentage (6.0) -- fantasy owners shouldn't bet on him lightning the lamp for his next point. Still, the Swede could probably care less about personal accolades with the Red Wings in great danger of missing the playoffs for the second straight season.