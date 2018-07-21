Red Wings' Henrik Zetterberg: Should be ready for training camp
Zetterberg (back) is expected to be in training camp ahead of the 2018-19 season, MLive.com reports.
Previous reports indicated that persistent back trouble could wipe out all of Zetterberg's campaign and possibly cause him to retire, but then again, there's been such little evidence to corroborate those rumors. For what it's worth, a July 10 report from the Detroit Free Press included a photograph of Zetterberg golfing in Scotland, suggesting that his hitting the links be viewed as "encouraging news."
