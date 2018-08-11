Red Wings' Henrik Zetterberg: Status quo regarding back issue

Red Wings GM Ken Holland is unsure of Zetterberg's (back) health status, adding that more will be known in September, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

The Original Six club is reportedly $1 million over the salary cap with Dylan Larkin re-signed for five years at $6.1 million annually. Placing Zetterberg on long-term injured reserve to start the season would be an obvious way to save cap space against the upper limit, but training camp won't start for another month and everyone vested in Detroit's plans for the upcoming season will want to hear more from Big Z himself before hitting the panic button. There very well could be validity in these rumors or it could end up being an overblown concern; time will tell.