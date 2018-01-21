Red Wings' Henrik Zetterberg: Struggling to score
Zetterberg is operating with a career-low 5.8 shooting percentage this season.
Detroit's esteemed captain only has six goals on 104 shots, which leaves him in danger of finishing with 10 tallies or fewer for the first time in his career. With the Red Wings ranking 27th in total offense, the onus is on Big Z to start creating more opportunities for himself, but there should no be complaints about his 25 helpers on the year.
