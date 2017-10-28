Red Wings' Henrik Zetterberg: Talks more about future
Zetterberg wants to play out the rest of his career as a Red Wing, The Athletic reports.
Naturally, Big Z is the man reporters want to speak with to figure out exactly why the Red Wings have endured a six-game losing slump. After all, he is Detroit's captain, but the venerable pivot is one to accept responsibility for the team's struggles and not make any excuses for the slide. As for his future with the team, Zetterberg -- who's playing in his 15th season -- seems quite certain that he wants to be a lifelong member of Detroit's hockey club. "Red Wings is the last team I'm going to play [with]. Unless they force me out," he said. "I'm not going to ask for a trade or get moved or anything like that. I'm going to, as long as I can, be a Red Wing."
