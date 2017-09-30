Red Wings' Henrik Zetterberg: Turnover prone Friday

Zetterberg returned from a minor neck injury Friday night versus the visiting Maple Leafs, with a primary assist standing against a minus-2 rating and three giveaways in the 4-2 loss.

While the helper was good to see, the captain looked rusty over 17:47 of ice time, as he even struggled in the faceoff circles upon posting a 36-percent win rate in a spot that's so critical for centers to dominate. Still, we wouldn't let this one exhibition game change your opinion of the point-packing Swede. He's amassed 904 points (326 goals, 578 assists) in exactly 1,000 career contests with Detroit.