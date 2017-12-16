Red Wings' Henrik Zetterberg: Two apples keep point streak alive

Zetterberg managed two assists -- including a power-play helper -- in Friday night's 3-1 home win over the Maple Leafs.

Detroit's captain extended his point streak to three games, heavily rewarding those who stayed patient with him during a campaign that's been riddled by inconsistency so far. Zetterberg skated to a minus-3 rating in two of the last three heading into Friday's action, which suggests that he's not getting nearly enough defensive support from his teammates. Nonetheless, this was a huge win for the Winged Wheel, and Big Z will look to carry the team on his back for what promises to be a grueling four-game road trip that begins Tuesday evening against the Islanders.