Red Wings' Henrik Zetterberg: Unlikely to finish out contract

Zetterberg does not expect to play out his contract, which runs through 2020-21 season, MLive.com reports.

Zetterberg also stated "I may have two years left, but I have also learned to take one year at a time," while carrying a cap hit of just over $6 million annually. One has to wonder whether a second season without a playoff appearance would factor into the veteran's decision -- something that could happen again this upcoming campaign as the Red Wings haven't drastically improved their squad that failed to make the Stanley Cup playoffs for the first time in over two decades.