Red Wings' Henrik Zetterberg: Unlikely to finish out contract
Zetterberg does not expect to play out his contract, which runs through 2020-21 season, MLive.com reports.
Zetterberg also stated "I may have two years left, but I have also learned to take one year at a time," while carrying a cap hit of just over $6 million annually. One has to wonder whether a second season without a playoff appearance would factor into the veteran's decision -- something that could happen again this upcoming campaign as the Red Wings haven't drastically improved their squad that failed to make the Stanley Cup playoffs for the first time in over two decades.
More News
-
Red Wings' Henrik Zetterberg: Unsurprising keeper for Winged Wheel•
-
Red Wings' Henrik Zetterberg: Closes out barn in style•
-
Red Wings' Henrik Zetterberg: Dials in 900th point Thursday•
-
Red Wings' Henrik Zetterberg: Captain strikes again Friday•
-
Red Wings' Henrik Zetterberg: Bags two more apples•
-
Red Wings' Henrik Zetterberg: Joins offensive barrage Thursday•
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...
-
Busts: New Knight Fleury tops list
Marc-Andre Fleury becomes the face of the new Legas Golden Knights, but he also doesn't figure...