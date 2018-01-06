Red Wings' Henrik Zetterberg: Unlocks assist milestone in home win

Zetterberg didn't record a shot in Friday's 4-2 win over the Panthers, though he managed to pick up his 600th career assist on the game's final goal.

One of the most well respected players the game has to offer, Zetterberg moved past Russian Alexei Kovalev for sole possession of 85th place among assist leaders in NHL history. Big Z hitting that milestone helped his fantasy owners only a little bit -- it was just an even-strength setup to Gustav Nyquist -- but the captain should be smiling from ear-to-ear knowing that his team is in the midst of a four-game winning streak ahead of a daunting matchup against the offensively charged Lightning on Sunday.