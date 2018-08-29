Red Wings' Henrik Zetterberg: Will miss start of season
Zetterberg (back) said he will miss training camp and the start of the regular season, Chris Johnston of Sportsnet.ca reports. "I have not been able to train and I can not play NHL matches without being well prepared, especially not at my age."
This news comes just two days after coach Jeff Blashill said Zetterberg could miss the entire 2018-19 campaign. The 37-year-old finally spoke up about how ill prepared he would be to hop back on the ice without properly training this summer. Zetterberg's stat line hasn't dropped with age, however, as he didn't miss a game over the last three seasons and racked up 41 goals and 174 points in that span. During his absence, Dylan Larkin, Frans Nielsen and Andreas Athanasiou will center the top three lines, respectively.
