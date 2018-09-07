Red Wings' Henrik Zetterberg: Won't skate at training camp
Zetterberg (back) is unlikely to be on the ice for training camp, NHL.com reports.
As of August 28, Zetterberg had been rehabbing, but not training because "the pain made it impossible." It looks doubtful the 37-year-old forward will be able to play Opening Night, given that he explained he "can't play NHL games without being well-prepared, especially not at my age." With that being said, Zetterberg is an extremely tough player who has logged full 82-game seasons the past three years, despite battling through the injury. Teammates remain hopeful their captain will be back this season.
