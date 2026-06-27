Red Wings' J.P. Hurlbert: Texas Tornado drafted 23rd overall

Hurlbert was the 23rd overall pick by Detroit in the 2026 NHL Entry Draft on Friday.

The Texas Tornado finished fourth in the WHL in scoring with 42 goals and 97 points in just 68 games last season. His skills absolutely pop -- his shot is a rocket, and he's creative with the puck. He popped off 294 shots which put him second in his league. But Hurlbert's sub 6-foot size and average compete means he was pushed outside too often. And while he played both center and wing, he didn't perform well at the dot, so NHL Central Scouting moved his position to wing. Hurlbert plays a junior-style skill game, so it remains to be seen if he has the athleticism to evolve to a pro-style game. He's headed to the University of Michigan's program for 2026-27 to grow his game.