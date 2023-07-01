Compher signed a five-year, $25.5 million contract with Detroit on Saturday.

Compher had 17 goals and 52 points in 82 contests with the Avalanche in 2022-23. That was the first time the 28-year-old forward even reached the 40-point milestone, so he has plenty to prove going into this contract. Detroit will likely give Compher an opportunity to do that by giving him a top-six role.