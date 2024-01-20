Compher potted a power-play goal in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Hurricanes.

Both teams had just one power-play chance in the contest, with Compher doing his part for the Wings courtesy of a snapshot in the middle frame. Compher was held without a point for six consecutive games prior to his goal against the Hurricanes, but the second-line pivot is up 10 goals and 15 assists through 40 games. which is the exact pace that resulted in him earning a career-high 52 points with the Avalanche last season.