Compher produced a goal and an assist, both on the power play, in Friday's 5-2 win over the Bruins.

He got Detroit on the board early in the first period before feeding Dylan Larkin for the team's fourth tally of the afternoon in the third. Compher had a sluggish start to his first season with the Red Wings but has caught fire in November, and over the last eight games he's racked up two goals and 10 points. Despite a regular shift on the top power-play unit though, he had only one point (an assist) on the man advantage coming into Friday.