Compher is now considered day-to-day with his undisclosed injury, but he won't be available for Thursday's game versus Carolina.

It's encouraging to see that Compher, who's been sidelined since last Thursday, is now in the day-to-day category, but he'll have to wait for Saturday's matchup with the Flyers for his next potential opportunity to return to the lineup. The 28-year-old pivot has racked up six goals and 19 points through 24 contests this campaign.