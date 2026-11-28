Compher tallied the game-winning goal and placed three shots on net in Friday's 2-0 shutout win over Columbus.

Compher's tally just under 12 minutes into Friday's first period would stand as the game-winning goal. The 31-year-old center now has a twine finder in back-to-back games and is currently up to five goals, nine points and 25 shots on net over 17 appearances this season. He's recorded all of his points over the team's last 16 games, providing the Red Wings with a steady, secondary scoring option from the team's middle six sans Dylan Larkin. However, Compher is currently best left on waivers due to his lack of category-coverage stats.