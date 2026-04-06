Compher tallied a goal and put two shots on net in Sunday's 5-4 loss to Minnesota.

Compher found the back of the net for Detroit's second goal of the third period to put the team within one score. Overall, he now has 11 goals, 26 points, 92 shots on net and 50 blocked shots across 77 games this season. Despite the quiet season offensively, the 30-year-old center has been scoring more frequently as of late with three goals and six points over his last 12 games. His fantasy upside is capped on the Red Wings' third line, but he can provide decent category coverage in a pinch.