Compher registered a goal and an assist in Saturday's 6-4 win over the Lightning.

Compher broke a tie with a tip-in goal in the second period and also supplied a helper on an empty-net tally to secure the win in Detroit's home opener. A versatile third-line pivot, Compher is off to a strong start with the Winged Wheel; he's contributed a goal and two assists, including a power-play apple, through his first pair of games in red and white. Compher had spent parts of seven campaigns in Colorado with 2022-23 featuring a career-high 52 points.