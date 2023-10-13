Compher recorded a power-play assist in Thursday's 4-3 defeat to New Jersey.
Compher recorded his first point for the Red Wings after signing a five-year contract with the club during the offseason. It was a career year for the 28-year-old center, having set personal bests in assists (35), points (52) and power-play goals (five). Slotted into a top-six role for Detroit, Compher will have every opportunity to match those numbers this season.
