Compher recorded a power-play assist in Thursday's 4-3 defeat to New Jersey.

Compher recorded his first point for the Red Wings after signing a five-year contract with the club during the offseason. It was a career year for the 28-year-old center, having set personal bests in assists (35), points (52) and power-play goals (five). Slotted into a top-six role for Detroit, Compher will have every opportunity to match those numbers this season.