Compher found the back of the net in Saturday's 5-0 win over the Flames.

The Wings created a turnover in the offensive zone and it resulted in Compher's 13th goal of the season. He's been on a major tear, producing four goals and four assists over the last 10 games. With 32 points -- including seven power-play points -- through 49 contests, fantasy managers can rely on Compher as a solid complementary contributor, but it may be tough for him to sustain a 20.0 shooting percentage.