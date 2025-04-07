Compher scored a goal in Sunday's 2-1 win over the Panthers.

Compher scored a goal for the third time over his last six appearances, and the 29-year-old veteran has five points over that stretch. Even if Compher ends the season on a strong note, there's no question this has been a down year for him. He's up to 31 points in 70 contests so far, and unless he racks up three more points over the final weeks of the regular season, this will be his worst scoring output of the last four campaigns.