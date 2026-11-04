Compher had a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Lightning.

The goal, his second this season, came on the power play. Compher has two goals, two assists and nine shots in his last four contests. The third liner has six points (two goals, four assists) and 14 shots in nine games. Compher put up 52 points with the Avs in 2022-23 and followed that up with 48 for the Wings the next season, but his production in Motown dropped to 28 points, including 11 goals, in 82 games last season. Compher doesn't offer much in peripheral categories, so he needs to be putting up a lot of points to become fantasy relevant. We're not confident that's coming anytime soon.